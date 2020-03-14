Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

LIST: East Texas churches announce cancellations due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Churches in East Texas have made the ultimate decision to cancel services after Trump declared a national emergency on Friday followed by several school districts extending spring break.

Several churches are reassessing the situation week by week, but others have decided to take precautions and cancel for the remainder of the month.

Canceled Sunday, March 15

Longview

Gilmer

Henderson

Lindale

Lufkin

Tyler

Whitehouse

Canceled until Saturday, March 21

Bullard

Hideaway

Lufkin

Tyler

Canceled until Sunday, March 22

Hawkins

Canceled until Saturday, March 28

Tyler

Canceled for the remainder of March

Jacksonville

Tyler

If your church is closed, send us a message at newsroom-ketk@nexstar.tv.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar