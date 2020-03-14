LIST: East Texas churches announce cancellations due to coronavirus concerns

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Churches in East Texas have made the ultimate decision to cancel services after Trump declared a national emergency on Friday followed by several school districts extending spring break.

Several churches are reassessing the situation week by week, but others have decided to take precautions and cancel for the remainder of the month.

Canceled Sunday, March 15

Longview

Gilmer

Henderson

Bethel Bible Church (through Wednesday, March 18)

Lindale

Lufkin

Tyler

Whitehouse

Canceled until Saturday, March 21

Bullard

Hideaway

Lufkin

Tyler

South Springs Baptist (through Wednesday, March 25)

Canceled until Sunday, March 22

Hawkins

Canceled until Saturday, March 28

Tyler

Canceled for the remainder of March

Jacksonville

Tyler

If your church is closed, send us a message at newsroom-ketk@nexstar.tv.