LIST: East Texas churches announce cancellations due to coronavirus concerns

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Churches in East Texas have made the ultimate decision to cancel services after Trump declared a national emergency on Friday followed by several school districts extending spring break.
Several churches are reassessing the situation week by week, but others have decided to take precautions and cancel for the remainder of the month.
Canceled Sunday, March 15
Longview
Gilmer
Henderson
- Bethel Bible Church (through Wednesday, March 18)
Lindale
Lufkin
Tyler
- Bethel Bible Church (through Wednesday, March 18)
- Church of the Pines
- Dayspring United Methodist Church
- First Christian Church
- Friendly Baptist Church (through Wednesday, March 18)
- Grace Baptist (through Wednesday, March 18)
- Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (Only Sunday school classes)
Whitehouse
- Bethel Bible Church (through Wednesday, March 18)
Canceled until Saturday, March 21
Bullard
Hideaway
Lufkin
Tyler
- South Springs Baptist (through Wednesday, March 25)
Canceled until Sunday, March 22
Hawkins
Canceled until Saturday, March 28
Tyler
Canceled for the remainder of March
Jacksonville
Tyler
If your church is closed, send us a message at newsroom-ketk@nexstar.tv.