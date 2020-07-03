List: Counties in East Texas that are not enforcing Abbott’s face mask requirement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texas counties are reluctant to enforce Gov. Abbott’s face mask order that includes fines if you do not comply after a verbal warning.
Some counties can file for an exemption from the order if they have less than 20 active cases. In 30 days, a county can apply for an exemption if they fall under the 20-case threshold, but are right now currently above it.
Several are refusing to issues citations, but are encouraging voluntary compliance to the order. Here is a list of counties that have indicated what their intentions are:
Will enforce with fines
- Gregg (only as “a very last resort”)
Will not enforce with fines
- Cass
- Nacogdoches
- Smith
- Upshur
Applied for exemption
- Camp
- Franklin (according to a local paper)
- Marion
- Morris
- Rains
- Sabine
Has not released a statement
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Cherokee
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Houston
- Panola
- Polk
- Rusk
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Titus
- Trinity
- Van Zandt
- Wood