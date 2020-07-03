List: Counties in East Texas that are not enforcing Abbott’s face mask requirement

Breaking News
Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, walks through an alternate State Operations Center set up to allow for social distancing. July 2, 2020 (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texas counties are reluctant to enforce Gov. Abbott’s face mask order that includes fines if you do not comply after a verbal warning.

Some counties can file for an exemption from the order if they have less than 20 active cases. In 30 days, a county can apply for an exemption if they fall under the 20-case threshold, but are right now currently above it.

Several are refusing to issues citations, but are encouraging voluntary compliance to the order. Here is a list of counties that have indicated what their intentions are:

Will enforce with fines

  • Gregg (only as “a very last resort”)

Will not enforce with fines

Applied for exemption

  • Camp
  • Franklin (according to a local paper)
  • Marion
  • Morris
  • Rains
  • Sabine

Has not released a statement

  • Anderson
  • Angelina
  • Bowie
  • Cherokee
  • Harrison
  • Henderson
  • Hopkins
  • Houston
  • Panola
  • Polk
  • Rusk
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby
  • Titus
  • Trinity
  • Van Zandt
  • Wood

