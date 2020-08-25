Lindale ISD closes Velma Penny Elementary School for two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale ISD announced Tuesday afternoon that “out of an abundanceof caution and care for our students and staff”, it would be closing Velma Penny Elementary School until September 8 due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

All students will be given i-Pads and transition to at-home learning for the duration of the outbreak.

If a child was directly exposed, parents will receive further notification. If not, then your child was not found to be directly exposed. It is not known how many students or staff have come down with the virus.

Any child that tests positive must quarantine at home for a minimum of 10 days and can only return when written clearance is given by a physician.

All other LISD campuses are open and extracurricular activities will continue as planned.