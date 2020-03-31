Large group of UT spring breakers return from Mexico with coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A large group of college students on spring break in Mexico returned to Texas and tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from our sister station KXAN.

Austin Public Health says that roughly 10 days ago, the group of roughly 70 adults in their 20s left for a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Currently, 28 of the 70 have tested positive for COVID-19, and more of them are under public health investigation.

The University of Texas at Austin confirmed “many of those involved” were UT Austin students.

“The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying,” APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune from severe illness and death from COVID-19.” Dr. Mark Escott

APH says that all 28 people are currently in isolation and that several other members of the group are being quarantined as a precaution.

“The incident is a reminder of the vital importance of taking seriously the warnings of public health authorities on the risks of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading it to others,” UT spokesman JB Bird said in a statement.

At the time of the trip, Mexico was not under a federal travel advisory for the coronavirus. APH says that half the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Austin are between the ages 20-40.