Kilgore ISD elementary school employee tests positive for COVID-19, was on campus Wednesday

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore ISD employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter sent out by the district to parents.

The letter states that the staff member worked for the Primary School and was at the campus on Wednesday. Local health department officials have begun a case investigation.

All individuals to have been in close contact will remain off campus for 14 days to ensure that they have not contracted the virus in order to mitigate the spread. Letter to KISD parents

The district returned to in-person classes on Wednesday, according to their calendar.

The announcement comes as multiple schools deal with coronavirus cases as they return to in-person instruction.

Henderson ISD confirmed on Thursday that four more high-schoolers tested positive for the virus. Twelve students and one staff member have so far tested positive since the district resumed classes two weeks ago.

Tyler Legacy High School also confirmed its first case Wednesday night after going back to school the same day.