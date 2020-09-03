Kilgore cancels COVID-19 testing due to weather

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Kilgore has canceled testing for COVID-19 testing due to weather moving through the area.
The city announced on Facebook that the testing would be offered on Tuesday, September 8.
Longview police and fire crews are responding to multiple streets overflowing with water. Multiple cars have had to be pulled out of roadways due to stalls.
The following roads are currently closed due to flooding in the Longview area:
- High & Cotton
- Mobberly & Methvin
- Green & Mopac
- West Marshall Avenue
- Ward Street
- 1000 block of Sabine Street
The video below shows the extent of creeks and roads experiencing overflow Thursday morning. All the footage is courtesy of Robert Peacock.