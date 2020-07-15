Jacksonville Tomato Fest, Tops in Texas Rodeo canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) Tomato and rodeo lovers, you’re going to have to wait until next year to see either in the City of Jacksonville.

According to the city’s chamber of commerce, officials met this morning and decided to cancel both the Jacksonville Tomato Fest and the Tops in Texas Rodeo for 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Both events were originally rescheduled to September, but will no longer be hosting either.

“After meeting with Chamber leaders and City officials, due to the uncertainty of our ongoing and daily changes it was determined to wait and celebrate Tomato Fest in June 2021. Thanks to everyone that has put their many hours, money and volunteering into Tomato Fest as we look forward to Tomato Fest 2021!” Robin Butt, Tomato Fest Chair

The President of the Jacksonville Rodeo Association released this statement on the cancellation of the rodeo.

“It’s with much regret and sadness that the Jacksonville Rodeo Association has voted to cancel this year’s Tops in Texas rodeo. We had postponed our May dates due to the COVID19 virus outbreak to September. We feel at this time, for the safety of all our volunteers and workers, our spectators, our professional contestants and officials, sponsors and other people involved we must cancel this year’s event. We will begin planning stages for next year’s rodeo soon, and hope we all come through this situation stronger and better than before. Thanks for all the years that this city and community has supported our rodeo and we look forward to bringing you many more years of professional rodeo to Jacksonville” Byron Underwood

Next year’s dates have already been announced for both.

Tomato Fest: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Rodeo: Summer 2021

The chamber thanked everyone for coming to past events in their release.