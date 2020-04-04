Hopkins County reports 4th coronavirus case, believed to be community spread

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Hopkins County announced on Saturday their fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 and health officials said in a statement that it is believed to be community spread.
No other biographical information was available about the patient. The Office of Emergency Management has been quarantined and will continue to be isolated.
East Texas currently stands at 190 cases and eight deaths. Here is the most updated tally from KETK News:
- Smith County – 57, 1 death
- Bowie County –22, 1 death
- Nacogdoches County – 16, 2 deaths
- Harrison County – 5, 1 death
- Panola County – 4, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 4, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
- Gregg County – 13
- Shelby County – 10
- Angelina County – 10
- Rusk County – 12
- Polk County – 7
- Cherokee County – 6
- Cass County – 4
- Hopkins County – 4
- Upshur County – 3
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1
- Titus – 1
- Trinity County – 1