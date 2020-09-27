Hideaway COVID-19 Antibody Testing Program results come in after nearly 300 tests

HIDEAWAY, Texas (KETK) – 293 volunteers in the city of Hideaway tested for IgG COVID-19 antibodies in their blood on September 12th and 13th. Out of the 293 tests, seven tested positive.
Based on the numbers, COVID-19 in Hideaway is estimated be be between 1.2% and 4.9% which means 37 out of 151 people in Hideaway have been infected with the virus at some point during the pandemic.
THE SEVEN ANTIBODY TESTERS:
- Four were men and three were women with the ages ranging between 50 to 80 years.
- In July, four of the seven tested positive for COVID-19
- Two had flu-like symptoms that did not require hospitalization
- One had mild-like cold symptoms
- One had no COVID-like symptoms
- Three of the seven did not know they had been infected with COVID-19
- One had shortness of breath and got a cardiac workup
- Two had no COVID-like symptoms
- Three of the seven wit positive tests had a spouse in the household who tested negative.
