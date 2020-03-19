Heritage hospice asking for donations to help elderly affected by supply shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Heritage Hospice in Tyler is asking the public for donations after several stores have empty shelves of basic household items.

Heritage Hospice treats patients that are known to be in the vulnerable category and most at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Because of this, the facility has closed its doors and several at-home patients are confined to their houses.

They are asking for basic home essentials such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and non-perishable canned goods.

“I was getting groceries the other day and there were so many people there. And they were taking everything off the shelves were bare. I talked to some of my other staff members and said it has got to be difficult for the older people, the sick people that can’t get out and do it. We git to talking and we decided we had some donations to get out but what if we did it on a bigger scale,” said Sean Seelbach, Heritage Hospice Administrator.

Those that want to donate supplies are asked to contact them on their Facebook page, which can be found HERE.

Items can be dropped off at 5070 Kinsley Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They are also accepting monetary donations in person or on the Venmo app.