Henderson, Trinity Counties report additional cases

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in East Texas bringing the total to 291.
Henderson County Office of Emergency Management confirmed two more cases, both of which are in Athens. The individuals are at home in self-quarantine.
Trinity County Judge Richard Steptoe confirmed a second case in its county.
Here is the breakdown of the two cases in Trinity County according to the Judge:
- Male in his 70s
- Female in her mid-60s
- Neither have traveled outside Trinity County in past few weeks
- Both are self-quarantined
For a full list of East Texas cases, follow the live blog HERE.
- Smith County – 82, 2 deaths
- Bowie County –32, 1 death
- Gregg County – 32
- Nacogdoches County – 25, 2 deaths
- Angelina County – 14
- Rusk County – 14
- Harrison County – 12, 1 death
- Shelby County – 11
- Polk County – 8
- Cherokee County – 7
- Van Zandt County – 7, 1 death
- Upshur County – 6
- Cass County – 5
- Panola County – 4, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 4, 1 death
- Henderson County – 6
- Hopkins County – 4
- Wood County – 4
- Anderson County – 2
- Camp County – 3
- Titus County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Trinity County – 2
- Rains – 1