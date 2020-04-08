Henderson, Trinity Counties report additional cases

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in East Texas bringing the total to 291.

Henderson County Office of Emergency Management confirmed two more cases, both of which are in Athens. The individuals are at home in self-quarantine.

Trinity County Judge Richard Steptoe confirmed a second case in its county.

Here is the breakdown of the two cases in Trinity County according to the Judge:

Male in his 70s

Female in her mid-60s

Neither have traveled outside Trinity County in past few weeks

Both are self-quarantined

