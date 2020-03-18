Henderson declares ‘local disaster’ in response to coronavirus concerns

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson declared a “local disaster and public health emergency” after concerns of the coronavirus spreading in East Texas continue.
In response, the city has closed several public facilities and activities until April 16.
- City Hall
- Thomas Ward Annex
- Henderson Animal Care Center
- Public services
- Municipal Court
- Henderson Civic Center
- Henderson Fire Department Conference Room
- Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms
- Community Center
- Park Pavilions