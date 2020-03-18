Henderson declares ‘local disaster’ in response to coronavirus concerns

Closings
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson declared a “local disaster and public health emergency” after concerns of the coronavirus spreading in East Texas continue.

In response, the city has closed several public facilities and activities until April 16.

  • City Hall
  • Thomas Ward Annex
  • Henderson Animal Care Center
  • Public services
  • Municipal Court
  • Henderson Civic Center
  • Henderson Fire Department Conference Room
  • Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms
  • Community Center
  • Park Pavilions

