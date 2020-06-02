Harrison, Gregg Counties report COVID-19 deaths

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – New coronavirus cases were reported in East Texas on Tuesday including two deaths.

Harrison County

Harrison County Judge reported four new cases on Tuesday bringing the total to 253 cases. They also reported an additional fatality bringing the number to 25. With 85 recoveries, only 143 people are still battling COVID-19.

“Our hearts continue to hurt for those who’ve lost loved ones. Please join me in praying for these families. Even while we celebrate the slowing of the spread of this virus, the pain of losing a loved one is real to those families affected. We are still waiting on the nursing home results. It does not appear that any of today’s positives are related to a long term care facility.”

Gregg County

Longview Mayor Andy mack reported four new cases in the area along with an additional death. That brings the total number of deaths to seven and Gregg County cases to 253.