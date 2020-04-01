1  of  3
Harrison County resident dies from coronavirus, 4th in East Texas

Coronavirus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County residnet has died from the coronavirus, according to Gregg Coutny judge Bill Stoudt.

The victim is the fourth in East Texas to pass away from the coronavirus. Stoudt had no information about the victim’s prior medical history other than they were staying at a Longview hospital.

All three other deaths in the Piney Woods from COVID-19 were from people who had underlying medical conditions, with their ages ranging from 47 to 91.

There are currently 102 cases of coronavirus as of this writing. Here is the latest tally kept by KETK:

  • Smith County – 37, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 3, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 8
  • Angelina County – 5
  • Nacogdoches County – 4
  • Polk County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Cherokee County – 4
  • Rusk County – 4
  • Panola County – 3
  • Cass County – 2
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • San Augustine County – 1
  • Wood County – 1

