Harrison, Anderson County report 1 new case of COVID-19 each, East Texas close to 200 cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Harrison and Anderson County have each confirmed a new case of COVID-19, bringing East Texas closer to 200 confirmed cases.

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced the new case on Facebook while the Anderson County case was announced by the City of Athens.

Sims said it is “unknown at this time” whether the new case is travel-related or comes from community spread.

“I urge our residents to stay home, practice excellent hygiene and look out for each other. It takes all of us to stop the spread,” Sims said.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in Smith County to 195. Eight people have died to date.

Smith County – 57, 1 death

Bowie County –22, 1 death

Nacogdoches County – 16, 2 deaths

Harrison County – 6, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 5, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Gregg County – 16

Rusk County – 12

Shelby County – 10

Angelina County – 10

Polk County – 7

Cherokee County – 6

Cass County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 3

Anderson County – 2

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Titus County – 1

Trinity County – 1