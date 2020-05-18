Harrison County report 4 fatalities, 3 new cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall-Harrison County Health District released new COVID-19 numbers on Monday including related deaths.

Three positive cases were reported bringing the total to 212.

Four fatalities were confirmed bringing the total to 19. According to officials, all fatalities have occured in the 60+ age group with an average age of 85-years-old.

Four new recoveries were reported bringing the total to 34. Recoveries are determined by a patient’s physician.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced additional businesses that can open in late May including bars and youth sports.