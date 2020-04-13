Harrison County jumps 15 COVID-19 cases

Breaking News
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims confirmed 15 additional cases of COVID-19.

Harrison County now has 31 cases.

Of the total cases, 24 are in Marshall and 7 are outside of city limits. Harrison County also has 2 fatalities, one of which was reported on Monday.

The East Texas total is at 446 with a complete list below:

  • Smith County – 101, 2 deaths
  • Nacogdoches County – 47, 3 deaths
  • Bowie County –51, 5 deaths
  • Gregg County – 39
  • Shelby County – 34
  • Panola County – 17, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 31, 2 death
  • Angelina County – 16
  • Rusk County – 16
  • Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
  • Henderson County – 10
  • San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
  • Polk County – 11
  • Cherokee County – 7, 1 death
  • Upshur County – 8
  • Titus County – 6
  • Cass County – 6
  • Wood County – 6
  • Hopkins County – 4
  • Camp County – 3
  • Trinity County – 4
  • Anderson County – 3
  • Morris County – 3
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Rains – 1

