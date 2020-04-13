Harrison County jumps 15 COVID-19 cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims confirmed 15 additional cases of COVID-19.
Harrison County now has 31 cases.
Of the total cases, 24 are in Marshall and 7 are outside of city limits. Harrison County also has 2 fatalities, one of which was reported on Monday.
The East Texas total is at 446 with a complete list below:
- Smith County – 101, 2 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 47, 3 deaths
- Bowie County –51, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 39
- Shelby County – 34
- Panola County – 17, 1 death
- Harrison County – 31, 2 death
- Angelina County – 16
- Rusk County – 16
- Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
- Henderson County – 10
- San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
- Polk County – 11
- Cherokee County – 7, 1 death
- Upshur County – 8
- Titus County – 6
- Cass County – 6
- Wood County – 6
- Hopkins County – 4
- Camp County – 3
- Trinity County – 4
- Anderson County – 3
- Morris County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Rains – 1