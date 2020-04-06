Harrison County adds 5 new cases of COVID-19, Van Zandt County 2 more

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Seven new cases of coronavirus over two different counties were announced Monday afternoon by health officials.
Harrison County has picked up five additional cases, nearly doubling its current total, to bring it to 11 cases. Van Zandt County also announced two new cases.
East Texas currently has 232 cases of coronavirus, according to a running tally kept by KETK News:
- Smith County – 62, 2 deaths
- Bowie County –27, 1 death
- Gregg County – 23
- Nacogdoches County – 18, 2 deaths
- Angelina County – 14
- Rusk County – 12
- Harrison County – 11, 1 death
- Shelby County – 11
- Polk County – 8
- Cherokee County – 6
- Van Zandt County – 6, 1 death
- Panola County – 4, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 4, 1 death
- Cass County – 4
- Henderson County – 4
- Hopkins County – 4
- Upshur County – 3
- Anderson County – 1
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Wood County – 3
- Titus County – 1
- Trinity County – 1