Hair salons, barbershops may re-open May 8; Gyms can May 18

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott hosted his first press conference since he began rolling back coronavirus restrictions last week.

The Governor announced that hair salons and barbershops may re-open on May 8 as long as social distancing rules are followed.

Gyms may re-open on May 18, with strict rules that include gloves being worn and other social distancing restrictions.

The governor and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath offered new guidance for school graduations.

Several options have been approved:

“Hybrid” ceremonies, where students come in one at a time and it’s all recorded and then played out later.

Drive-thru ceremony.

Outdoor ceremonies with graduates spread out.

Abbott updated the state on the latest numbers across the state, which included there being more recoveries than active cases for the fourth straight day.

The governor also took time to clarify certain aspects of his executive order that took effect last week.

Weddings, memorials, funerals, and burials should be considered church services and facilities shoud only be 25% full.

If there are individuals who are at higher risk for the virus, institutions may want to designate areas for them to sit.

The two-term governor has allowed certain businesses to operate at 25% capactiy over the next two weeks, including retail stores and restaurants.

Nail salons and barbershops were not included and are still closed throughout the Lone Star State.

Abbott has been forced to balance pressure from all political sides through the crisis with Democrats saying that restrictions are being lifted too soon and conservatives saying that the economy is not opening quickly enough.

Texans across the political landscape have given Abbott high marks for his handling of the crisis, according to a UT Tyler poll that was released on Monday.

Abbott holds an 86% approval rating in his own party, 57% with independents and 46% with Democrats.