Gun Barrel City issues shelter-in-place

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – During an emergency council meeting held Tuesday, Gun Barrel City issued a shelter-in-place.

The order goes into place starting 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 until further notice.

There are exceptions for people to leave there home outlined below.

Perform work providing essential products or services

Engage in outdoor activity, complying with social distancing requirements

Engaging in essential activities for health and safety

Obtain necessary supplies

Care for a family member or pet in another household

There have been no positive cases in Henderson County. Below are the confirmed cases in East Texas which come out to 21 as of March 24.

Smith County – 14

Morris County – 1

Cass County – 1

Van Zant – 1

Gregg County – 1

Rusk County – 1

Bowie County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

On March 19, Gun Barrel City declared a local state of emergency in compliance with restrictions and recommendations relating to social distancing and COVID-19 response.