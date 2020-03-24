Gun Barrel City issues shelter-in-place

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – During an emergency council meeting held Tuesday, Gun Barrel City issued a shelter-in-place.
The order goes into place starting 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 until further notice.
There are exceptions for people to leave there home outlined below.
- Perform work providing essential products or services
- Engage in outdoor activity, complying with social distancing requirements
- Engaging in essential activities for health and safety
- Obtain necessary supplies
- Care for a family member or pet in another household
There have been no positive cases in Henderson County. Below are the confirmed cases in East Texas which come out to 21 as of March 24.
- Smith County – 14
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 1
- Van Zant – 1
- Gregg County – 1
- Rusk County – 1
- Bowie County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
On March 19, Gun Barrel City declared a local state of emergency in compliance with restrictions and recommendations relating to social distancing and COVID-19 response.
- All restaurants will be restricted to drive-thru or take out only. No dining will be allowed at the premises.
- All bars, social clubs, entertainment facilities, churches, parks, Bingo, gaming establishments, event centers, and gyms will be closed.
- All social gatherings of more than 10 persons are prohibited.