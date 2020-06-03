Gregg County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KETK) – NET Health released new COVID-19 cases including deaths.

Gregg County reported two deaths bringing the total to nine. The additional deaths are both in the Longview city limits. The Gregg County health department also has total cases at 304, which is an increase of 51.

Smith County announced three new cases bringing the total to 215.

Henderson County increased by two cases bringing the total to 65.

Anderson County jumped seven cases bringing the total to 85.

Wood County increased by two cases bringing the total to 40.