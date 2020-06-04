Gregg County offering COVID-19 testing next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – As the cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Gregg County, health officials are offering free testing for those that may have come in contact with the virus.

Registration is required for drive-thru testing, but walk-ups will not require an appointment. Anyone wanting to be tested will have the opportunity.

For more information, you are asked to call Commissioner R. Darryl Primo at (903)759-3611.

Below are the following times and location:

Currently, Gregg County has over 300 positive cases with seven deaths and over 70 recoveries.