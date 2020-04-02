Gregg County nears double digits with 9th confirmed case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County is nearly the second East Texas county to reach double-digit coronavirus cases.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced on Thursday morning that the county had reached its ninth case of coronavirus. That ties with Bowie County as the second-most cases in East Texas.
They only trail Smith County, which is well ahead with 47. Gregg County remains under a stay-at-home order after it was handed down last week.
Here is the most recent tally kept by KETK with 126 throughout the area:
- Smith County – 47, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Harrison County – 5, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
- Gregg County – 9
- Nacogdoches County – 6
- Rusk County – 6
- Angelina County – 5
- Cherokee County – 5
- Polk County – 5
- Cass County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Panola County – 4
- San Augustine County – 3
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1