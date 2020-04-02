1  of  3
Gregg County nears double digits with 9th confirmed case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County is nearly the second East Texas county to reach double-digit coronavirus cases.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced on Thursday morning that the county had reached its ninth case of coronavirus. That ties with Bowie County as the second-most cases in East Texas.

They only trail Smith County, which is well ahead with 47. Gregg County remains under a stay-at-home order after it was handed down last week.

Here is the most recent tally kept by KETK with 126 throughout the area:

  • Smith County – 47, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 9
  • Nacogdoches County – 6
  • Rusk County – 6
  • Angelina County – 5
  • Cherokee County – 5
  • Polk County – 5
  • Cass County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Panola County – 4
  • San Augustine County – 3
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1

