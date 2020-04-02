Gregg County nears double digits with 9th confirmed case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County is nearly the second East Texas county to reach double-digit coronavirus cases.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced on Thursday morning that the county had reached its ninth case of coronavirus. That ties with Bowie County as the second-most cases in East Texas.

They only trail Smith County, which is well ahead with 47. Gregg County remains under a stay-at-home order after it was handed down last week.

Here is the most recent tally kept by KETK with 126 throughout the area: