Gregg County issues mandatory shelter in place

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County has confirmed two more cases that have caused officials to order a shelter in place starting Thursday.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Mayor of Longview Andy Mack issued a voluntary shelter in place and said it could be upgraded if more cases were confirmed.

On Wednesday, he confirmed two more cases and issued a mandatory shelter in place. That brings the total number of cases to three in Gregg County and 28 in East Texas.

The order goes into effect Thursday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until Thursday, April 9 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the order, you can visit the Gregg County Facebook page.

A coronavirus hotline has also been set up at (903)237-1215.