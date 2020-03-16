Closings
Gregg County declares ‘local state of disaster’ in response to spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt has declared a “local state of disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The declaration can last for a maximum of seven days, according to Texas law but it can be renewed. It also activates the Gregg County Emergency Plan.

There are currently five confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in East Texas, with one being in Gregg County and the other four in Smith County.

On Friday, Gov. Gregg Abbott issued a statewide declaration of disaster due to the spread of the virus.

Below is a copy of Stoudt’s declaration:

