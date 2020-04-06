Gregg County confirms 6 additional cases of COVID-19, brings total to 23

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced on his Facebook page Monday morning that six more cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Gregg County.

It brings the county total to 23 and East Texas to 213.

Over the weekend, Longview ISD announced that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee had not been on campus since the closure began last month and was not involved in making student meals.

Here is the latest tally of COVID-19 cases in East Texas kept by KETK: