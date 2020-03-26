Gregg County confirms 4th COVID-19 case

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A fourth case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Gregg County by Judge Bill Stoudt.

There are no details on the patient or if the case is community spread.

This comes after the county issued a mandatory shelter in place that is set to go into effect Thursday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until Thursday, April 9 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the order, you can visit the Gregg County Facebook page.

A coronavirus hotline has also been set up at (903)237-1215.