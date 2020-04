GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health released new numbers on Monday stating Gregg County had three new cases bringing the total to 69.

The county also has 36 recoveries which are determined by an individual’s physician. However, that is over 50 percent of the cases in Gregg County.

Of the total number of cases, locations of the individuals can be found below:

Longview – 59

White Oak – 5

Kilgore – 4

Gladewater – 1