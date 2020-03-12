Green Acres Baptist will not observe communion, Catholic churches alter Mass procedure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Green Acres Baptist Church will not observe communion on Sunday, in response to rising coronavirus concerns.

The church states that worship schedules will continue, but communion will not take place. They are encouraging all members that feel sick to remain home.

For more information regarding services, you can visit the Green Acres Facebook page.

The Diocese of Tyler released a statement on Wednesday saying they would be taking measures to protect the Catholic community against the coronavirus.

They are encouraging members to refrain from shaking and holding hands during masses.

During Communion, they are modifying methods of mass by offering to distribute the communion host only.