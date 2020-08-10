Grand Saline ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19, was at elementary school on Friday

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Saline ISD employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter sent by Superintendent Micah Lewis.
The employee was present at the elementary school campus on Friday, August 7. Lewis said that the school is “working closely with the local health department.”
“After careful review, we have determined that the COVID-positive person came into contact with a limited number of staff members who will self-isolate based on health department standards.Superintendent Micah Lewis
Lewis also said that operations at the elementary school will continue as normal. The school is also asking the community to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, such as the following:
- Temperature above 100 degrees
- Sore throat
- New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing
- Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain
- Onset of severe headache, especially with a fever
This is not the first case for Grand Saline. Another staff member tested positive back on July 30. Lewis said that individual also was in contact with a small amount of people.
If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to Grand Saline at 903-962-7546 or by email at micah.lewis@grandsalineisd.net.