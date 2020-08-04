WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to receive update on PPE in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KETK/KXAN) — On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management in San Antonio to receive a briefing on personal protective equipment in the state.

Abbott will be joined by TDEM Chief Nim Kidd and deliver remarks.

The Governor will also visit McAllen for an update on the opening of the McAllen Convention Center, which will be converted into a health care facility to help alleviate hospital capacity in the area.

KETK will stream the briefing in this story and update with more information.