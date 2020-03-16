Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements, requests suspension of federal requirements as well

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced in a release on Monday that he would be waiving the STAAR testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year and is also requesting the Department of Education waive requirements as well.

“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” said Governor Abbott. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”

Many school districts have shut their doors to help stop the spread of the virus. Some will return after a one-week hiatus while others are considering moving to online instruction for the remainder of the school year.

Currently, in East Texas, there are five confirmed cases of coronavirus, four in Smith County and one in Gregg County.

Abbott said that his office is working with the Texas Education Agency to “ensure that schools continue to deliver instruction to students while students are absent or while schools are closed.”

On Friday, Abbott declared a “state of disaster” for Texas and announced that a drive-thru testing facility for COVID-19 has opened in San Antonio.

Here is the full statement released by the governor’s office:

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. Additionally, Governor Abbott is requesting that the Department of Education (DOE) waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

Governor Abbott is working closely with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to ensure that schools continue to deliver instruction to students while students are absent or while schools are closed due to COVID-19. This includes tailoring instruction for students with special needs so that they have access to the same education as other students in the district. Governor Abbott will continue to work with the TEA on developing additional methods to ensure that students are learning and ready to succeed at the next grade-level. These discussions are ongoing and more information will be provided as it develops.

“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” said Governor Abbott. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”

The move to waive testing requirements reflects the Governor’s emphasis on public health over all other priorities at this time. In normal times, Texas’ assessment system provides educators and parents with reliable information on whether or not their students have mastered grade-level content. The Governor remains committed to ensuring parents, students, and school districts have access to this information in future years.

Superintendents should continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty, and their families. Their leadership is an important part of our statewide efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and protect public health.