Gov. Abbott waives pharmacy regulations to increase technician, intern capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) – Gov. Greg Abbott has temporarily waived certain pharmacy regulations to increase job capacities of pharmacy technicians and interns.

Under the new rules, technicians can now accept prescription drug orders over the phone, a responsibility typically reserved for pharmacists.

Technicians can also transfer or receive a transfer of original prescription information on behalf of patients.

In addition, Gov. Abbott waived certain regulations allowing pharmacy interns to assist pharmacists without the designation of preceptor.

“By expanding the duties of pharmacy technicians and the additional availability of interns to all pharmacists, we are ensuring members of the pharmacy workforce can efficiently serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response,” said Gov. Abbott. “These waivers provide flexibility to our pharmacists and those that assist them to ensure they can continue to perform their important duties.”