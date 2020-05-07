Gov. Abbott removes jail as punishment for violating COVID-19 executive order

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced Thursday morning that he is modifying his COVID-19 executive order to remove confinement in jail as a viable punishment for violating it.

Abbott wrote in a statement that the order is retroactive to April 2nd and would supersede all other local orders. He said that if applied correctly, Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner, should be released from jail.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen. That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2nd, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther. It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement. As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.” Gov. Abbott

There have been a number of instances across the state of small business owners operating, despite the orders that they remain closed until certain dates.

In Dallas, a salon owner named Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail and a $7,000 fine for illegally operating. The case quickly drew statewide and even national attention.

Conservatives across Texas, including Rep. Matt Schaefer, called for her immediate release. In a tweet, Schaefer called the order “unconstitutional.”

#shellyluther took brave and legitimate action to challenge an unjust and unconstitutional order. @KenPaxtonTX should reverse his position and support her and the rule of law. #txlege — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) May 6, 2020

In West Texas, a bar owner was thrown in jail along with several armed protesters for operating during the shutdown.

“They were practicing their second amendment right to protect my first amendment. They have absolutely no business in this jail right now, no business at all. They had no business arresting me,” said owner Gabrielle Ellison.

“We’re not here to violate anybody’s rights,” explained Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. “We’re just here to enforce the orders set forth by the governor and enforce the law.”

Under Abbott’s current order, hair salons can re-open on Friday, May 8 and gyms on May 18. Both will have to follow social distancing guidelines.

There is currently no set date when bars can re-open.