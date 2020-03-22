Gov. Abbott orders postponing unnecessary surgeries, maximizing hospital beds in executive moves

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is directing health care authorities to postpone unnecessary surgeries and is trying to maximize hospital rooms as part of two new executive orders he announced on Sunday.

It’s the latest update in the state’s battle against the spread of COVID-19.

Throughout the week, the state has progressively made more stringent demands as the count of coronavirus cases in Texas exceeds 500.

In a 3 p.m. press conference on Sunday, Gov. Abbott directed all licensed healthcare professionals and facilities to postpone surgeries and procedures not medically necessary to correct a medical condition or to save a patient’s life.

His second executive order includes trying to maximize hospital rooms, and he gave an example of possibly treating more than one patient in a room to increase the number of people who can get treated.

He also said in the week to come, the Texas National Guard would be deployed to help where needed. That includes providing relief for local law enforcement agencies at drive-thru testing sites to help with clearing and screening drivers in line.

He also said they would help with setting up new testing sites as more come up.