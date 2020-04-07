Gov. Abbott most worried about ‘vulnerable’ senior citizens

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott is pleading with Texans to stay home in order to stay safe. In an exclusive interview with KETK’s Neal Barton, the governor urged everyone to continue making smart choices when it comes to social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Each one of you watching this show right now, you have total control over your life as the coronavirus continues to spread, you can completely avoid it by just staying at home,” he said.

Currently, Gov. Abbott is asking people to remain at home until April 30, except to do essential tasks. He said an update will come from President Trump in mid-April about whether to extend the statewide stay-at-home order.

With some small business owners in East Texas confused about loans from the Small Business Administration, Gov. Abbott offered assurance, after speaking with federal officials.

“The $10 million package is the loan that businesses can get to keep their employees on the payroll,” he said. “If you keep your employees on the payroll for the required period of time it will turn into a grant as opposed to a loan which means you don’t have to pay it back.”

He said those loans should be available at banks, and business owners can ask their lender for more information.

Speaking on the recent executive order requiring drivers who enter Texas from Louisiana to quarantine for 14 days, Gov. Abbott said it is necessary.

“The last thing we want to do is have COVID-19 or the coronavirus imported into Texas from other states,” he said.

With COVID-19 cases increasing everyday, Gov. Abbott was asked “What keeps you up at night?”

“The thing I am the most concerned about are our senior centers and our nursing homes where we have our very vulnerable senior citizens here in the state of Texas.”

He went on to say the community and state must make sure residents at those kinds of facilities are not exposed to COVID-19.