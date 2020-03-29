Gov. Abbott issues travel restrictions for people driving from Louisiana to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Sunday that restricts travel to Texas from Louisiana by roadways.

His original travel restriction limited people traveling by air from New Orleans and New York.

It also required travelers from these locations to self-quarantine for 14 days.

During Sunday’s press conference, he updated the restrictions to limit traffic from Louisiana to Texas by vehicle.

“My prior executive order about travel from New Orleans covered air travel from New Orleans into the state of Texas,” said Abbott. “Now I am updating that executive order to also include travel by road and that is travel by road from any location in the State of Louisiana.”

Essential traffic will be allowed through including commercial activity, military, critical infrastructure, and medical.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will issue traffic stops and people will be required to self-quarantined for 14 days if you are found coming from Louisiana.

The order is set to take effect at noon on Monday, March 30.

