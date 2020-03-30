Gov. Abbott announces back-up housing plans for COVID-19 patients

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) – During Sunday’s press conference, Gov. Abbott announced what the Texas National Guard is doing in communities to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Abbott was joined by Major General Tracy R. Norris, the adjutant general of Texas and commander of the Texas National Guard, as well as Brig. Gen. Paul Owen Commander of the Southwestern Division of the Army Corps of Engineers. Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt and Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) also participated.

Norris and Owen spoke to the expansion of military response in Texas, explaining that Texans may see uniformed Guardsmen in their communities.

The Army Corps of Engineers has identified the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas as a back-up location that could temporarily house patients.

“Our job is to make sure that we’re looking 1, 2, 3… weeks ahead to make sure state can meet needs of communities,” Abbott said, explaining that existing hospitals are to remain the primary location for treating.

The Army Corps of Engineers is also looking at other regions like Houston, San Antonio, Austin, the Rio Grande Valley, El Paso, or any part of the state where this need may be called upon, Abbott said. He also urged local leaders to contact the state if there’s a known place that could be a temporary healthcare facility.

Owen said the Corps has eyes on three different types of facilities: hospitals and clinics not in use, arenas and convention centers, and hotels. Those locations could be used for COVID-19 patients or others.

“We must prepare for worst-case challenges as they arise,” Abbott said.