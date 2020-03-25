Gov. Abbott announces $16 million grant for senior citizen meals

Gov. Greg Abbott issued another executive order on Tuesday, March 24, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Wes Rapaport/Nexstar)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced on Wednesday that Texas had been granted a $16 million federal grant for senior citizen meals during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This grant is especially timely given the disproportionately high toll that COVID-19 has been taking on seniors around the world. As social distancing measures increasingly and appropriately limit people’s social mobility, it is imperative that alternate means for feeding our state’s elderly like Meals on Wheels receive additional resources to handle the growing need.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas will receive its proportional grant, $16,205,796, second only to California ($25 million) and Florida ($18 million) this week for further distribution to local meal providers.

Older adults who need assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator to find services available in their community. The Eldercare Locator can be reached at 1-800-677-1116 or https://eldercare.acl.gov/.

For more information about the Texas response to COVID-19, please visit https://texas.gov/#covid19/.

For more information about the Older Americans Act nutrition programs, please visit https://ACL.gov.