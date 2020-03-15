Gov. Abbott addresses long wait times for international travelers at DFW Airport

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/NBC-DFW) – Over the weekend, international travelers were greeted with long wait times at the DFW Airport.
Some travelers stayed in lines for several hours before going through customs and proper screenings.
Airport officials are saying that traveler delays are due to “enhances screenings of passengers” who have been abroad.
DFW Airport issued a statement Saturday night responding to the incident.
DFW Airport is one of 13 U.S. airports identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to screen American citizens, legal permanent residents and their immediate families who are returning home from European and other regions. These federally mandated enhanced procedures are part of the effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The necessary additional procedures may cause delays in processing through Customs but are of the utmost importance for the health and safety of everyone.DFW Airport
According to the Department of Homeland Security, passengers will go through customs then continue to enhanced entry screening where they will be asked questions regarding their medical history, current health, and information regarding COVID-19.
On Sunday, Gov. Gregg Abbott said in a statement that the wait times are ‘unacceptable.’
The Department of Homeland Security said that the DFW Airport has been named one of 13 airports in the U.S. to accept flights and provide enhanced screening for passengers traveling from certain European countries, China and Iran.