Gov. Abbott addresses long wait times for international travelers at DFW Airport

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/NBC-DFW) – Over the weekend, international travelers were greeted with long wait times at the DFW Airport.

Some travelers stayed in lines for several hours before going through customs and proper screenings.

Airport officials are saying that traveler delays are due to “enhances screenings of passengers” who have been abroad.

We ask for your patience as our CBP officers and the CDC are following federal guidelines to conduct enhanced screening for passengers, which is causing additional delays. Screening passengers who've been abroad is of utmost importance for the health and safety of all. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) March 15, 2020

DFW Airport issued a statement Saturday night responding to the incident.

DFW Airport is one of 13 U.S. airports identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to screen American citizens, legal permanent residents and their immediate families who are returning home from European and other regions. These federally mandated enhanced procedures are part of the effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The necessary additional procedures may cause delays in processing through Customs but are of the utmost importance for the health and safety of everyone. DFW Airport

According to the Department of Homeland Security, passengers will go through customs then continue to enhanced entry screening where they will be asked questions regarding their medical history, current health, and information regarding COVID-19.

On Sunday, Gov. Gregg Abbott said in a statement that the wait times are ‘unacceptable.’

This is unacceptable & I'm working to get it fixed.



I have spoken to the official in charge of this–the head of Homeland Security.



They are working 24-7 to add personnel and make other changes to fix this ASAP.#DFW #COVID19 #txlegehttps://t.co/Xl9tfcN03h — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 15, 2020

