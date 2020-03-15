Gatherings of 250+ banned in Austin, Travis County due to coronavirus concerns

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin’s Mayor Adler has officially banned gatherings of 250 people or more anywhere in the city or Travis County.

The ban on public or private gatherings, part of orders adopted by Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, takes effect at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 and will continue until at least May 1.

The COVID-19 virus is contagious and spreads through person-to-person contact, especially in group settings and the CDC recommends a community-wide approach to using “social distancing” to help prevent the spread of illness and death.

The order defines a community gathering as:

Any indoor or outdoor event that is likely to bring together 250 or more people at the same time in a single room or other confined or enclosed space, such as an auditorium, theatre, stadium arena or event center, meeting hall, conference center, a large cafeteria, restaurant, nightclub/bar, or any other confined indoor or confined outdoor space.

See the full order here.