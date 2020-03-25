Gallup: 60 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s response to coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks with Vice President Mike Pence as they arrive for a Fox News Channel virtual town hall, at the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – While his overall approval rating has still yet to cross 50 percent, a sizable chunk of Americans approve of President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday, 60 percent of the country believes the president has handled the response appropriately.

This bump includes a boost from even some Democrats despite the fact 87 percent of them disapprove of Trump’s overall job performance in the same poll.

Here is the approval rate of Trump’s coronavirus response broken down by party with his overall job approval rating with the same group in parentheses:

Republicans: 94 percent (92)

Independents: 60 percent (43)

Democrats: 27 percent (13)

The administration has received criticism for its initial downplay of the virus, with Trump falsely saying in early March that the virus had been contained in the United States. As of this writing, there have been more than 50,000 confirmed cases.

Methodology

Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted March 13-22, 2020, with a random sample of 1,020 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All reported margins of sampling error include computed design effects for weighting.

Each sample of national adults includes a minimum quota of 70% cellphone respondents and 30% landline respondents, with additional minimum quotas by time zone within region. Landline and cellular telephone numbers are selected using random-digit-dial methods.