FTC: Some nursing homes have stolen stimulus checks from elderly residents

(KETK) – The Federal Trade Commission has issued a nationwide alert to be wary of nursing homes that are requiring residents on Medicaid to sign their stimulus checks over to the facilities.

In a post, the FTC wrote that states around the nation have counted the checks as “resources” under federal benefit programs that must be used to pay for their services.

They say that this is not true and encourages people to check with their loved ones who receive Medicaid that live in these facilities. If you have experienced an issue, you are encouraged to file a complaint with your respective state attorney general.

In another blog post directed to businesses, the FTC makes clear that nursing homes and assisted living facilities may not seize stimulus payments from residents simply because they are on Medicaid.

You can learn more about consumer topics and file a consumer complaint online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).