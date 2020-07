WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – There will be free testing for the coronavirus on Thursday for those wanting to be tested.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD Holloway Campus. It is at 701 East Main Street.

KETK’s Isaac Ramirez was there Thursday morning to share the scene with us. Watch below:

First responders are welcome and encourage to attend.

Anyone being tested must have access to a cell phone due to results being returned by phone call or text message.