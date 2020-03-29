Franklin County confirms first case of coronavirus

MT. VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Franklin County Judge Scott Lee announced Saturday evening that the first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed, bringing the East Texas total to 46.

“While there is no cause for panic, it does not underscore the need to take this medical emergency serious.” Scott Lee, Franklin County Judge

There is no shelter in place for Franklin County, but Lee asked that residents stay inside, when possible. He said that everyone should follow the guidelines set forth by Gov. Abbott.

The announcement came just two hours after NET Health confirmed East Texas’ second fatality from the virus, a 47-year-old woman in Van Zandt County.

In East Texas, there have been 46 confirmed cases in total, according to a running tally kept by KETK.