Franklin County announces 4th coronavirus case

MT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Franklin County announced its fourth case of coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

There are still currently three active cases in the small East Texas county and one recovery.

East Texas has more than 1,700 total cases of COVID-19 with more than 500 recoveries. Here is the latest tally:

Anderson County – 50 (9 recovered)

Angelina County – 119, 1 death (30 recovered)

Bowie County –107, 11 deaths (68 recovered)

Camp County – 7 (6 recovered)

Cass County – 20 (20 recovered)

Cherokee County – 25, 1 death (15 recovered)

Franklin County – 3 (1 recovered)

Gregg County – 136, 2 deaths (52 recovered)

Harrison County – 197, 11 deaths (25 recovered)

Henderson County – 47 (13 recovered)

Hopkins County – 8 (4 recovered)

Houston County – 21

Marion County – 15 (3 recovered)

Morris County – 9 (4 recovered)

Nacogdoches County – 220, 11 deaths (69 recovered)

Panola County – 170, 7 deaths

Polk County – 40 (16 recovered)

Rains County – 2 (2 recovered)

Rusk County – 41, 1 death (22 recovered)

Sabine County – 2 (1 recovered)

San Augustine County – 22, 1 death (11 recovered)

Shelby County – 158, 5 deaths (81 recovered)

Smith County – 185, 4 deaths (106 recovered)

Titus County – 40, 1 death (6 recovered)

Trinity County – 13 (3 recovered)

Upshur County – 15

Van Zandt County – 22, 1 death (13 recovered)

Wood County – 15 (10 recovered)