Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County and Cities Health District reported a fourth case on Monday in Angelina County.

That brings the total to four in Angelina County and 75 in East Texas with the additional three in Polk County.

  • Smith County – 32, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 5
  • Rusk County – 3
  • Nacogdoches County – 2
  • Morris County – 1
  • Cass County – 2
  • Bowie County – 3
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Angelina County – 4
  • Harrison County – 1
  • Shelby County – 2
  • Cherokee County – 2
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson – 1
  • Polk – 4
  • Camp County – 1

