Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County and Cities Health District reported a fourth case on Monday in Angelina County.
That brings the total to four in Angelina County and 75 in East Texas with the additional three in Polk County.
- Smith County – 32, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 5
- Rusk County – 3
- Nacogdoches County – 2
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 2
- Bowie County – 3
- Hopkins County – 1
- Upshur County – 2
- Angelina County – 4
- Harrison County – 1
- Shelby County – 2
- Cherokee County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson – 1
- Polk – 4
- Camp County – 1