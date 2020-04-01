Fourth case of COVID-19 reported in Cass County, 2 recover

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 in Cass County.

Two of those four have recovered. That brings the total to 109 in East Texas.

Judge Wilbanks also signed a continuation of her stay-at-home order. It will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 through April 30.

“I have been working daily with local public health and emergency management officials to make decisions to best suit the county as a whole,” Judge Wilbanks said. “I believe this Amended Order has become necessary to combat community spread amid the growing number of confirmed cases in, and surrounding, our county.”

“Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus through person to person contact and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, this Order requires all individuals anywhere in Cass County to leave home only to conduct essential functions set out in the Order,” Judge Wilbanks said.

The order also says all non-essential businesses must close.

“All Essential Businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open; however, even Essential Businesses are encouraged to determine essential staff necessary to operate and to send non-essential staff home,” according to the order.

