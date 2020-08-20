Four more Henderson ISD high schoolers test positive for COVID-19, 13 across district

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Four more Henderson ISD high schoolers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release from the district.

According to David Chenault, three of the students were athletes that were on campus last week for pictures. None of the students have been on campus this week.

The first student’s last day at school was on August 14, 2020. The student was on campus for athletics pictures on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

The second student was last on campus on Friday, August 14, 2020.

The third and fourth students were last at school on August 13, 2020. Both students were on campus for athletics pictures on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

There are now 13 students and staff across the district that have tested positive for the virus. Henderson ISD was the first district in East Texas to return to in-person classes back on August 5.