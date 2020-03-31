Four additional cases in Smith County, total now at 36

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed an additional four cases in Smith County.
That brings the total to 36 in Smith County and 86 in East Texas.
Smith County is still under a ‘stay at home’ order until Friday, April 10.
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Smith County – 36, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Angelina County – 4
- Camp County – 1
- Cass County – 2
- Cherokee County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Gregg County – 5
- Harrison County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Panola County – 1
- Polk County – 4
- Rusk County – 3
- San Augustine County – 1
- Shelby County – 4