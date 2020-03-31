Four additional cases in Smith County, total now at 36

Coronavirus

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed an additional four cases in Smith County.

That brings the total to 36 in Smith County and 86 in East Texas.

Smith County is still under a ‘stay at home’ order until Friday, April 10.

  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Smith County – 36, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
  • Angelina County – 4
  • Camp County – 1
  • Cass County – 2
  • Cherokee County – 3
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Gregg County – 5
  • Harrison County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • Nacogdoches County – 4
  • Panola County – 1
  • Polk County – 4
  • Rusk County – 3
  • San Augustine County – 1
  • Shelby County – 4

